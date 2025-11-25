DSS Vs SERAP: Court fixes Feb 19 for adoption of address in defamation suit

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA—A Federal Capital Territory, FCT, High Court sitting at Maitama, yesterday, adjoured till February 19, 2026, for the adoption of final written address in a N5billion defamation suit two officials of the Department of State Services, DSS, slammed the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project, SERAP

Trial judge, Justice Yusuf Halilu okayed the matter for adoption, after the 2nd defendant, Kolawole Oluwadare, who is the Deputy Director of SERAP, closed his defence.

Testifying before the court, Oluwadare, who adopted his statement on oath, clarified the organisation’s work as well as events surrounding the alleged invasion of its Abuja office by the DSS operatives.

He told the court that SERAP is a registered non-governmental organisation dedicated to advancing transparency, accountability, and social justice in the country.

Dismissing suggestions that the organisation exists only to criticise the government, the 2nd defendant insisted that SERAP’s mandate is to promote and protect human rights, including socio-economic rights, in the overall interest of the public.

He maintained that the harassment and intimidation of civic actors posed a grave threat to SERAP’s work and hampers its effort to hold public institutions accountable.

According to him, SERAP operates with both local and international donor supports.

Answering questions under cross-examination, the witness told the court that the DSS operatives stormed the organisations office, a development he said made it to alert the public.

He told the court that many staff members of SERAP that include a front-desk officer, a security guard, and a lawyer, reported the presence of the officials.

Asked if the said staff members were assaulted or if doors were broken, the witness confirmed there was no physical attack.

He, however, insisted that the manner of entry and presence of unmarked vehicles that were used by the operatives, led SERAP to issue a public statement.

Oluwadare further stated that the organisation has a CCTV footage of the incident, adding that messages SERAP sent out through its X handle (Twitter), reflected the seriousness of what its staff members observed on that day.

Meanwhile, after he was discharged from the witness box, counsel to the claimants, Oluwagmileke Kehinde, informed the court that both parties had reached the close of trial and requested a date for adoption of final written addresses.

The claimants- Sarah John and Gabriel Ogundele, who are DSS operatives, dragged SERAP before the court for allegedly making a false claim against them.

They told the court that SERAP falsely claimed that they invaded its Abuja office.

According to the litigants, the said false claim negatively impacted on both their reputation and the corporate image of the DSS.