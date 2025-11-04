Driving Economic Inclusion: Folasade Olayinka Foundation scales up skill Devt in Lagos

By Juliet Umeh

The Folasade Olayinka Foundation (FOF) has reaffirmed its commitment to economic inclusion and youth empowerment through the launch of its Free Skill Acquisition Programme 4.0, a one-week training designed to address unemployment and skill shortages among Lagos residents.

Participants will receive intensive training in Digital Skills, Wig Making, Nails, Auto Gele, and Facials, aligning with the foundation’s goal of promoting entrepreneurship and job creation through practical capacity building.

Founder Mrs. Folasade Olayinka emphasized that the initiative was developed to generate measurable impact and enhance productivity within local communities.

“We aim to maximize visibility, attract committed trainees, and collaborate with partners who share our vision of sustainable economic growth,” she stated.

Highlighting FOF’s dedication to sustainable outcomes, this year’s edition includes a ₦1.5 million innovation grant to fund participants with viable business ideas, bridging the gap between learning and implementation.

Strategic partnerships with financial institutions and private sector organizations further strengthen the programme’s potential for scalability and long-term sustainability.

By combining skills training, financial access, and mentorship, the Folasade Olayinka Foundation continues to play a transformative role in shaping a generation of self-reliant entrepreneurs and economic contributors across Lagos.