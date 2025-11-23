Don’t let Trump’s threat tear us apart — Christian, Muslim clerics caution Nigerians

Trump

By Luminous Jannamike

CHRISTIAN and Muslim clerics under the Interfaith Dialogue Forum for Peace (IDFP) have urged Nigerians to remain calm and united following U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim of a ‘Christian genocide’ in Nigeria.

The group warned that Trump’s comments risk inflaming already tense religious sentiments and must not be allowed to divide the country.

In a statement jointly signed by Rev. Abainitus Akila Hamman and Dr. Yussuf Yakub Arrigasiyyu, Christian and Muslim Co-Chairs of IDFP, the Forum said heightened reactions at home and abroad made it necessary for faith leaders to step in with a message of restraint and responsible communication.

“We acknowledge the pain and grief of families and communities across Nigeria who have lost loved ones to various forms of violence. Every life lost diminishes us all, regardless of religion or ethnicity,” they said

The clerics appealed to citizens, political actors, and religious leaders to guard against incitement, avoid retaliation, and prioritise dialogue.

“We strongly urge all communities to reject retaliation and choose dialogue over conflict. This is a sensitive time, and restraint is essential,” they cautioned.

IDFP maintained that Nigeria’s challenges cannot be solved by fear or suspicion, but by collaboration and understanding among diverse groups.

“The solution to Nigeria’s challenges will never come from fear, but from dialogue and cooperation,” the clerics stressed.

They called on the Federal Government to reinforce justice, fairness, and accountability in addressing insecurity.

“We urge the government to act decisively and ensure that every Nigerian, regardless of faith or background is protected. Peace is sustained through fairness and justice,” the Forum said.

Reaffirming its role as a coalition of 120 Christian and Muslim leaders nationwide, the Forum said it remains committed to promoting tolerance, countering hate speech, and strengthening interfaith collaboration.

“Our diversity should be a foundation for understanding, healing, and shared progress,” the clerics added.

They reminded Nigerians that peace requires deliberate choices, saying: “Peace is not the absence of disagreement but the presence of understanding. Let us choose unity, dialogue, and hope.”