‘Don’t handle it like I did’ – Phyna advises Imisi amid family feud

Reality TV star Phyna has extended words of encouragement to fellow Big Brother Naija winner Imisi as the latter navigates a very public family dispute with her mother.

The feud, which has played out across social media, centers on allegations about Imisi’s upbringing and the state of her mother’s living conditions despite her N150 million BBNaija prize.

Phyna’s message comes as a show of solidarity and advice, drawing from her own personal experiences.

In a post on X on Monday, Phyna wrote, “To Imisi, @imisiofficial and to anyone walking through the same fire… I’m praying for your strength. My own experience broke me, but I’m slowly rising. And I’m rooting for you with everything in me, don’t handle it like I did, build strong and focus on you baby girl.”

The message comes as Imisi faces a family dispute in which her mother accused her of harboring hatred and revealed the poor condition of the home where she currently resides, despite Imisi winning N150 million following her Big Brother victory.

Meanwhile, recently during a live TikTok session, Imisi denied the allegations, emphasising that she has been providing for her mother’s needs while also supporting other family members.

Imisi was the winner of BBNaija Season 10, claiming N80 million in cash from the N150 million grand prize, following a thrilling finale that concluded months of drama, laughter, and unforgettable moments

Vanguard News