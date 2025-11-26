Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 26, 2025

The Nigerian naira traded near the mid-₦1,400s against the US dollar on Wednesday, November 26, with the official Daily Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) — the volume-weighted average price (VWAP) — around ₦1,452–₦1,456 per $1, while parallel (black-market) dealers quoted the greenback between about ₦1,455 and ₦1,468.

Quick summary (key rates)

NFEM (official VWAP): ~₦1,452–₦1,456 per $1.

Parallel/black market — Dealers’ buying: ₦1,450–₦1,455; selling: ₦1,460–₦1,468.

Market context

Official NFEM data published by the Central Bank of Nigeria shows the daily VWAP — the official benchmark for many transactions — remaining in the mid-₦1,400s on Wednesday, underscoring relative stability in formal market liquidity. Traders and platforms monitoring the parallel market reported slightly wider quotes, with cash dealers buying dollars in the low-₦1,450s and selling in the high-₦1,460s.

Why the rates matter

The NFEM VWAP is used by banks, importers and some government agencies to price dollar-linked transactions, while the parallel market rate influences remittances, retail FX needs and informal foreign-exchange activity. With consumer prices and monetary policy still prominent in investors’ minds, small changes in either official or parallel rates can affect import costs and inflation dynamics.

What’s driving the market

Analysts point to a mix of factors keeping the naira around current levels: continued Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) management of official FX windows, improved FX liquidity in recent weeks, and monetary-policy signals. The CBN’s recent decisions on rates and corridor adjustments — part of efforts to contain inflation and stabilize FX — are shaping investor expectations and bank pricing. Reuters coverage of the central bank’s recent policy stance highlights the role of monetary policy in exchange-rate stability.

How this affects businesses and consumers

Importers: An NFEM rate near ₦1,452–1,456 provides clearer budgeting for landed costs when accessing official FX.

Small businesses & individuals: Those relying on cash or informal channels may still see costs tied to parallel quotes in the high ₦1,460s.