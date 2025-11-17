Dollar to Naira exchange rate today, November 17, 2025

The Nigerian naira traded largely steady on Monday, November 17, 2025, with the official Daily Nigerian Foreign Exchange Market (NFEM) or VWAP rate hovering around ₦1,441–₦1,444 to the US dollar, while traders in the parallel (cash/black) market quoted the greenback at roughly ₦1,450–₦1,460.

Key numbers

NFEM / VWAP (official daily rate): about ₦1,441–₦1,444 per $1.

Parallel (cash/black/Aboki) market: roughly ₦1,450–₦1,460 per $1 (some spot reports around ₦1,455).

What happened today

The official NFEM fixing — calculated as a volume-weighted average price (VWAP) — remained near the mid-₦1,400s, reflecting continued stability after recent policy shifts and modest inflows into Nigeria’s FX windows. Market-data providers and financial exchanges showed the USD/NGN pair trading within a narrow intraday range, consistent with the past week’s levels.

In the parallel market, cash traders quoted the dollar slightly higher than the official rate, a gap that persists as some importers and SMEs still rely on informal channels for immediate FX needs. Parallel market aggregators and local reporting observed sell offers clustering around ₦1,455–₦1,460.

Why the naira is holding

Analysts point to a combination of factors supporting the relative calm: (1) continued FX liquidity in formal windows, (2) slowing inflation and a cautious easing stance from the Central Bank that has nudged market sentiment, and (3) inflows into government securities and commodity receipts that have replenished reserves. Major news outlets and market trackers have linked recent stability to these macro developments.

What this means for Nigerians

Remittances: Recipients converting dollars in the formal NFEM window will see rates close to the official mid-₦1,400s; those using informal channels may get slightly more (or pay slightly more when selling dollars).

Importers and businesses: The persistent spread between official and parallel markets means import costs and working capital pressures can remain elevated for firms unable to access official FX.

Savers and investors: Currency stability reduces immediate FX volatility risk, but wider macro and interest-rate trends will drive medium-term FX expectations.