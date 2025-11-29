Diana Nyeche shocked as she bags Best Controversial Actress award

By Benjamin Njoku

Beautiful actress Diana Nyeche couldn’t hold back her disbelief and shock recently when she was adjudged the Best Controversial Actress in Nollywood for 2025 at an award appreciation night held in Asaba, the Delta State capital. In a video she shared while receiving the award on Instagram, the actress was visibly surprised and couldn’t believe her eyes. She exclaimed on stage:

“I can’t believe I was given an award as the Best Controversial Actress in Nollywood. This one shocked me when my name was announced – the first blur!!”

She warned that nobody should tag her as a “celebrity fighter” in Nollywood, as she dedicated the award to her late mother, Mrs Gold Kechi Nyeche. Diana also thanked the organizers, CHEETAHS Paradise for recognizing her effort as an actor in Nollywood.

Despite the initial shock, Diana Nyeche celebrated the win, even though she isn’t known for controversy in the industry. Whether she has raised dust before or not, one thing is clear: the organizers found her a fitting recipient for the award.