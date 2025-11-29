DHQ quizzes soldiers who abandoned Kebbi schoolgirls just before terrorists struck

Vanguard has confirmed that the Defence Headquarters, Abuja, has summoned all the soldiers that were deployed for duty the day 26 schoolgirls were abducted from the Government Girls’ Comprehensive Senior Secondary School, Maga, in the Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

“It is part of the investigation to unearth who ordered their withdrawal. They have been moved to Abuja,” Vanguard was told.

Recall that terrorists invaded the school on November 17, killed the Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Makuku, and took away 26 schoolgirls. Two later escaped.

Reactions followed when it was learned that the terrorists struck moments after soldiers on security duties left the area. The state governor, Nasir Idris, and other concerned Nigerians, have been calling for a probe.

The abduction, one of many in recent weeks, revived painful national memories of the Chibok schoolgirls’ kidnapping.

Kidnap

The District Head of Maga, Muhammad Dantani, told the story of military withdrawal from the school premises at 1 a.m.

He said: “Around midnight, I called to confirm whether the soldiers were still at their post and was told they were. But unknown to us, they left the school around 1 a.m., just shortly before the attack began. We still don’t know who gave the order or why they withdrew.

“When the bandits arrived, the police officers said they took cover because the attackers were far too numerous and opening fire would have meant certain death.

“The number of bandits and their level of firepower were overwhelming. With the army absent, the police felt engaging the bandits would be suicidal.

“While we understand their safety concerns, the lack of resistance allowed the bandits to operate from around 1.30 a.m. until 3.30 a.m. without opposition.”

However, the girls regained freedom, with the state government saying Governor Idris played a central role in securing the safe release of the 24 schoolgirls.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru Abubakar, has assured that the Armed Forces are closing in on overcoming banditry across the country, despite the recent resurgence of school abductions.

Vanguard News