DGN’s Chinwike Onwuchekwa inducted as Fellow of ARCON

By Benjamin Njoku

In a grand ceremony held at the Lagos Sheraton Hotel and Towers, Ikeja, on October 30, 2025, Dr. Chinwike Onwuchekwa, Director of the Directors’ Guild of Nigeria (DGN) Academy, was inducted as a Fellow of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON). This prestigious honor recognizes exceptional contributions to the nation’s advertising and marketing communications sector.

The event drew prominent industry figures, including the President of the DGN, Mr. Uche Agbo, and his National Secretary, Mr. Perekeme Odon. Dr. Onwuchekwa was among 43 distinguished professionals inducted as Fellows, acknowledging their outstanding leadership, academic excellence, and sustained contributions to the development of advertising and marketing communications in Nigeria.

Expressing gratitude, Dr. Onwuchekwa described his induction as a moment of fulfillment and renewed responsibility. He noted that the honor would further inspire his commitment to the growth and integrity of the profession.

The Fellowship of ARCON represents the highest echelon of professional recognition, reserved for practitioners with exceptional leadership, academic excellence, and sustained contributions to the advertising profession over a minimum of 15 years.

Recipients are recognized for their active participation in governance, mentorship, and intellectual contributions that enrich the advertising profession in Nigeria.