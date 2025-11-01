Detty December and Beyond: How we are powering Africa’s new urban lifestyle — Bahnam

By Vera Opia

Tannaz Bahnam is the founder of AWARI, a lifestyle discovery platform transforming how Africans explore and experience urban living. In this interview, she discusses how the platform is driving digital visibility for small businesses while helping people find, book, and enjoy the best of their cities.

AWARI started as a lifestyle discovery platform. What inspired you to create it?

Awari was born out of a desire to make cities more accessible, not just for visitors but for locals who want to rediscover where they live. I saw many incredible lifestyle businesses hidden in plain sight, struggling for visibility. We wanted to bridge that gap, to connect people to authentic local experiences while equipping SMEs with the digital tools to grow, compete, and be discovered.

Lagos is at the heart of Africa’s creative economy. How do you see AWARI shaping the identity of urban living across the continent?

Lagos is our testing ground. It’s fast, creative, chaotic, and full of potential. Awari reflects that same energy but channels it into connection and growth. By mapping the rhythm of cities, where people eat, play, and create, we’re helping define what modern African urban living looks like: local, expressive, and digital-first.

You recently secured new funding led by the Lagos Angel Network. Beyond capital, what other value came with it?

The funding gave us more than just runway, it gave us a circle of believers who understand local context and global scalability. Our investors bring mentorship, strategic introductions, and regional insight that are helping us expand into other African and Middle Eastern markets. They’re partners in building a category, not just a company.

How does AWARI balance being a tech company and a curator of culture?

Technology is our backbone, but culture is our heartbeat. The tech allows us to scale data, personalization, and automation, but our true value lies in understanding how people live, socialize, and express themselves. We see culture as a user interface, the way people connect with the product and with each other.

Many lifestyle businesses in Africa struggle with visibility. What are some challenges you’ve seen and how is AWARI addressing them?

Most SMEs lack access to affordable marketing or customer data. They depend on word-of-mouth and social media, which are powerful but unpredictable. Awari gives them visibility through discovery, analytics, and loyalty solutions. We help them understand their customers better and turn one-time visitors into regulars.

‘Detty December’ has become symbolic of Africa’s cultural energy. How does AWARI fit into that ecosystem, and what’s your vision for 2026?

Detty December embodies the spirit of discovery, music, food, travel, and events all colliding into one cultural moment. Awari is building the digital layer for that experience, helping people explore, plan, and enjoy it seamlessly. By 2026, we see it evolving into a year-round cultural economy, with Awari powering the experiences and connections behind it.

How do you personally define lifestyle in the African context, and what do people often misunderstand about it?

Lifestyle in Africa isn’t just about luxury or leisure, it’s how people express identity, creativity, and community. It’s deeply rooted in culture and everyday life. The misconception is that “lifestyle” is imported. In truth, it’s a reflection of who we already are, bold, inventive, and connected.

What role do women founders and creatives play in shaping Africa’s new digital and lifestyle economy?

Women are leading the charge in redefining Africa’s creative and tech spaces. They bring empathy, design thinking, and inclusivity, qualities that make platforms like Awari more human-centered. Representation matters, and as more women build, fund, and lead, the ecosystem becomes richer and more authentic.

Five years from now, when someone opens the AWARI app, what do you want them to feel?

I want them to feel connected, to their city, their community, and themselves. Awari should feel like both a map and a mirror, a way to explore the world around you while reflecting the culture you belong to.