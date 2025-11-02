Desperate opposition elements behind threats against APC National chairman — ALP

Professor Nentawe Yilwatda

The All Progressives Congress League of Professionals (ALP) has dismissed recent calls for the resignation of the APC National Chairman, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, describing them as unfounded and politically motivated.

In a statement issued in Abuja over the weekend and signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Marlin Daniel, ALP said those making the calls do not represent any recognised structure within the APC and should not be accorded legitimacy.

“It is important to state that the individuals issuing threats and ultimatums against the National Chairman are not known within the APC framework. They lack the authority to speak for the party,” the statement said.

ALP maintained that claims suggesting that Prof. Yilwatda’s leadership has weakened the APC or hindered mobilisation efforts for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are inaccurate.

“Recent developments, including increased membership engagement and reconciliation efforts, reflect the strength of the party under the current leadership,” the group stated, adding that defections from various political blocs into the APC point to growing confidence in its direction.

The group also refuted suggestions that there is disunity within the party’s national leadership, noting that the National Chairman and National Secretary have been working collaboratively to strengthen party structures and promote internal cohesion.

According to ALP, the party has continued to mobilise support for President Tinubu’s administration, with Prof. Yilwatda credited for driving reconciliation initiatives and overseeing membership expansion.

“We remain confident that the leadership of the party is committed to fostering unity and advancing the collective interest of members across the country,” the statement added.

The group urged APC members and the public to ignore what it described as attempts to distract the party from its ongoing organisational strengthening and governance support efforts.

“We encourage well-meaning Nigerians and party members to continue supporting the National Chairman and the President in their efforts to deliver a more stable and prosperous nation,” ALP said.