Deploy Films and Arts to promote cultural heritage, Fubara tells Producers

By Daniel Abia, Port Harcourt

The Rivers State Government has called on filmmakers, directors, and scriptwriters to use their creative platforms to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of the state.

The Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Dr. Benibo Anabraba, made the appeal on Monday while receiving a delegation from the Rivers International Film Festival in Port Harcourt.

Dr. Anabraba noted that Governor Siminalayi Fubara recognizes the socio-cultural and economic value of tourism, which informed the government’s Public-Private Partnership (PPP) initiative to rehabilitate, develop, and rebrand the Port Harcourt Tourist Beach in Borokiri.

“The Rivers State Government is proud and appreciative of your contributions in placing Rivers State on the global map in filmmaking and the arts,” he said.

He highlighted the broad impact of tourism on the economy, job creation, social life, and cultural development. He also disclosed that the Governor recently inspected the Ngo–Atlantic–Oyorokoto Road area, which boasts a vast shoreline being developed into an investment hub to harness opportunities in the blue economy.

Dr. Anabraba added that the area is rich in wildlife, including elephants and other exotic species, and will host forthcoming conservation parks. He urged filmmakers to leverage the picturesque scenery of Oyorokoto in their productions.

“We encourage you to use your films to portray the culture of our people. These films will one day serve as archives for future generations. Be assured that we will work with you to preserve our history and culture,” he said.

He further commended the festival organizers for creating a platform that fosters cultural exchange across Africa and helps reshape global perceptions about the continent.

Dr. Anabraba also extended warm regards to delegates from Zimbabwe and Ghana, thanking them for acknowledging the hospitality and security enjoyed during their stay.

Earlier, the Team Lead of the Rivers International Film Festival, Lady Kate Ezeigbo, expressed gratitude to the Governor for his consistent support. She announced that the 2025 edition of the festival, held from October 30 to November 2, featured 272 films submitted from several countries.

She noted that the festival aims to strengthen the film industry, celebrate creativity, and empower stakeholders.

“Since inception, the Rivers International Film Festival has provided a platform for producers, actors, directors, students, and industry professionals to connect, learn, and celebrate artistry,” she said.

Members of the Zimbabwean National Army’s film unit were also part of the visiting delegation.