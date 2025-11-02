Dentsu media trends report offers insights on brand growth in AI-driven environment 

Emeka Chris Okeke, Group Executive Chairman & CEO, Dentsu Nigeria.

Dentsu has released its 16th annual Media Trends report, “Human Truths in the Algorithmic Era,” offering a global outlook on how brands can grow in an increasingly automated, AI-driven media environment.

For Africa and the Nigerian market specifically, the report’s findings highlight how the market and the continent’s dynamic digital growth, young population, and entrepreneurial creativity are positioning it at the forefront of this transformation.

As global algorithms evolve and innovative technologies redefine how people discover, shop and connect, dentsu identifies three enduring human truths that remain central to brand growth in 2026:

We are simple until we are complex : Consumers crave convenience but also meaning. In Africa, where mobile-first innovation shapes everyday life, brands that combine ease of access with emotional engagement from fintech solutions to community-driven e-commerce will thrive.

: Consumers crave convenience but also meaning. In Africa, where mobile-first innovation shapes everyday life, brands that combine ease of access with emotional engagement from fintech solutions to community-driven e-commerce will thrive. We are social animals: With one of the world’s youngest and most connected populations, Africa’s digital communities are powerful drivers of culture and commerce. From WhatsApp and TikTok to local creators and live experiences, the continent shows how community connection fuels brand trust and advocacy.

With one of the world’s youngest and most connected populations, Africa’s digital communities are powerful drivers of culture and commerce. From WhatsApp and TikTok to local creators and live experiences, the continent shows how community connection fuels brand trust and advocacy. We don’t read advertising: Attention is the new currency. African consumers seek stories that reflect their realities, values, and aspirations. Brands that invest in creativity, cultural storytelling and meaningful entertainment will stand out amid the algorithmic noise.

“Technology will keep reshaping our industry, but purpose, creativity, and culture remain the soul of every strong brand,” said Emeka Chris Okeke, Group Chief Executive Chairman and CEO, MediaFuse-Dentsu Nigeria. “This report provides marketers with actionable insights to navigate the AI revolution while keeping the human connection alive in every brand experience.”

Okeke further noted that the findings are especially timely for Nigerian marketers seeking to deepen audience engagement in an age of data, automation, and digital acceleration — emphasizing that the balance between tech-driven efficiency and human-centered storytelling will define brand growth across Africa.

“Across Africa, we’re seeing technology and human ingenuity converge in inspiring ways from AI-powered entrepreneurship to new forms of social commerce and storytelling,” says Lerina Bierman, Group Managing Director, dentsu Media Brands. “Our challenge and opportunity lie in ensuring that the human truth remains at the heart of innovation.”

The report underscores that while AI and automation reshape global media, Africa’s human-centred innovation rooted in culture, community, and creativity can offer a blueprint for inclusive growth.

As algorithms become the invisible architects of modern life, dentsu calls on brands to design experiences that are not just efficient, but empathetic, balancing technology with purpose and cultural relevance.

“Whether it’s Nairobi’s creator economy, Lagos’s fintech boom, or Cape Town’s storytelling studios, Africa is redefining what it means to grow meaningfully in the Algorithmic Era,” adds Bierman.

“Human Truths in the Algorithmic Era: 2026 Media Trends” is dentsu’s 16th annual Media Trends report, developed by dentsu’s Media Practice with contributions from 30 global media experts. The report identifies nine trends across three human truths, Human Truths in the Algorithmic Era: 2026 Media Trends is dentsu’s 16th annual Media Trends report, developed by dentsu’s Media Practice with contributions from 30 global media experts.

The report identifies nine trends across three human truths, offering actionable guidance for brands navigating an AI-shaped world.

