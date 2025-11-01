Democracy has come to stay, says Bago as Niger conducts LG polls

Gov. Bago

Governor Umaru Bago of Niger has urged Nigerians to continue to actively participate in the electoral process because democracy has come to stay in the country.

The governor said this shortly after he voted at his Tswashagi Raba polling unit in Landzun ward in Bida on Saturday during the local government elections.

“We give thanks to the President, Bola Tinubu, for insisting that sub-nationals obey the constitution and conduct credible elections across all the Local Government Areas in the country.

“Niger today is having its own Local Government Council elections, and everybody is out here to cast their votes. This is the experience that is going to show the acceptance of democracy in the country.

“The turnout is unprecedented; even at the general elections we don’t have this number. It simply demonstrates the faith Nigerians have in the system,” he said.

Bago also wished all the contestants all the best and enjoined the populace to return to their homes after voting.

Also, the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for Bida Local Government Area, Hon. Muhammed Usman-Manko, expressed delight with the turnout of voters.

“I can’t believe this massive turnout of voters in this community irrespective of the harsh weather conditions.

“We are also very grateful to the almighty Allah for a peaceful exercise. I also heartily appreciate the farmer governor, Muhammad Bago, for his continuous support. I also appreciate the entire community for this wonderful show of support.

I am not surprised by the impressive turnout. It shows what the governor is doing for them in terms of infrastructure and human capital development,” he said. (NAN)