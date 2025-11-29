‘Entrepreneur Hosts Second Edition Of Real Estate Program

By Juliet Ebirim

The second edition of the CW Real Estate Academy Masterclass wrapped up in Ikoyi after a three-day program held from the 19th to 21st of November 2025.. Hosted at the CW Real Estate headquarters, the sessions drew forty participants, including industry professionals, recent graduates and individuals considering careers in real estate.

The program brought together thirteen facilitators from various fields, such as valuation, architecture, property management, branding, and sales. Speakers included Akinola Opatola FNIV, RSV.PSLC, Adeniji Adele FNIVS, RSV, SCV, Akinropo Abraham FNIVS, RSV, Osagie Alfred RSV, FMP, Arc. Jide Adekola, Timilehin Oyedeji, Samuel Ndukwe, Yemi Stephens ANIVS, RSV, Olayemi Olamiju, Paul Foh, Muna Ejinkeonye Esq., Charles Odii, and CW Real Estate CEO, Delani Adewuyi.

Participants took part in sessions exploring emerging trends shaping the sector. One of the standout moments was an interactive negotiation workshop that allowed attendees to practice role-playing scenarios aimed at improving confidence and deal-closing techniques.

At the end of the program, CEO Delani Adewuyi delivered a keynote in which he reflected on his professional journey and the academy’s goal of broadening access to real estate knowledge, mentorship, and career pathways.

Certificates were presented to participants, many of whom described the training as practical and applicable to real-world challenges.

Following the completion of this second edition, the academy is poised to position itself as a growing platform for real estate education and professional development in Nigeria.