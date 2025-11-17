Defence minister condemns attack on Government Girls Secondary School, Kebbi

…Urges Urgent Rescue of Abducted Students

By Kingsley Omonobi

The Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Mohammed Matawalle, has strongly condemned the recent night attack by bandits on the Government Girls Comprehensive Senior Secondary School (GGCSS) in Maga, Zuru Emirate, Danko/Wasagu Local Government Area, Kebbi State.

The attack tragically resulted in the death of the school’s Vice Principal, Malam Hassan Yakubu Makuku, and the abduction of several students.

Describing the incident as unacceptable, Dr. Matawalle called on all security agencies to act urgently and collaboratively to ensure the safe release of the abducted students.

“The government, led by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, has directed that the state’s security apparatus swing into immediate action to ensure the abducted students are released unharmed,” he said.

He also emphasized the need for coordinated efforts to bring the perpetrators to justice and appealed for calm in the affected communities. “Residents should remain calm and continue with their daily activities while government and security agencies address the situation,” Matawalle said.

Extending condolences to the family of the late Vice Principal and to all affected families, the Minister added, “I pray to Allah to grant him mercy, a peaceful resting place, and to console his family and loved ones over this painful and unjust loss.”