Defence chief rejects claims of Christian genocide in Nigeria

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Oluyede, has debunked allegations of widespread persecution of Christians in Nigeria, stressing that the nation’s primary security concern remains terrorism.

The debate over alleged religious targeting resurfaced last week after United States President Donald Trump classified Nigeria as a Country of Particular Concern (CPC), warning that the U.S. military could intervene if the Nigerian government failed to protect Christians.

“If the Nigerian Government continues to allow the killing of Christians, the USA will immediately stop all aid and assistance to Nigeria, and may very well go into that now disgraced country, ‘guns-a-blazing,’” Trump said.

Addressing journalists in Abuja on Monday, General Oluyede rejected Trump’s assertions that Islamic extremists were systematically attacking Christians in the country.

He maintained that the Nigerian Armed Forces continue to intensify operations against terrorist elements while strengthening efforts to safeguard national security.

“There are no Christians being persecuted in Nigeria. We are facing insecurity, especially terrorism, and it’s something that has been affecting Nigeria for quite some time now.

“You will recall that just last week, the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, recalibrated the security architecture by bringing on board officers of proven integrity who are seasoned in asymmetric warfare to add impetus to our operations,” he said.

“We’re going to add more to what we’re doing, add more impetus to our operations, and ensure that we checkmate this act of terrorism within Nigeria.”

According to him, terrorism is a worldwide problem, and tackling it calls for cooperation among nations.

“There are several countries that are challenged in that respect, and it calls for collective effort. So if we have countries out there who are ready to support Nigeria, we are ready to have them on board to help us checkmate the act of terrorism within our space,” he said.