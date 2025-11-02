Defections: Kaduna now one big political family — Sani

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State

Governor Uba Sani of Kaduna State says the growing wave of defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC) shows that the state has become “one big family” united under the ruling party.

Sani stated this on Saturday during a mega rally held at the Kafanchan Township Stadium, Kaduna State.

The rally saw the defection of Sen. Sunday Katung (PDP- Kaduna South) and three other lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Other defectors included Rep. Daniel Amos, member representing Jema’a/Sanga Federal Constituency, and the Hon. Ali Kalat of the Kaduna State House of Assembly representing Jema’a Constituency.

Other defectors were Hon. Yusuf Mugu, representing Kaura Constituency, as well as thousands of their supporters.

The Governor attributed the defections to his administration’s inclusive governance style and even spread of development projects across the state.

“Our leadership is rooted in inclusivity, fairness and justice.

“That is why people are joining the APC in large numbers in Kaduna State,” Sani said.

He recalled that as of May 29, 2023, the opposition held 12 House of Representatives seats from the state, while the APC had only four.

“In the last two and a half years, 10 members have decamped to the APC.

“In the State Assembly, seven out of 12 PDP members have joined our party; that shows we are running an inclusive government,” he said.

Sani said that every local government in the state was benefitting from his administration’s infrastructural projects.

He cited examples of ongoing road projects across Zangon Kataf, Sanga, Jema’a, Kauru, Kubau, Jaba, and Kagarko local government areas.

Sani said that his government was determined to link all communities through durable roads infrastructure.

The governor also thanked President Bola Tinubu for approving the establishment of the Federal University of Applied Sciences, Kachia.

According to him, the state government was constructing a road to link the institution with Kachia town.

In his remarks, the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila, who represented Tinubu, said the development marked a turning point for Southern Kaduna.

“Southern Kaduna has woken up to the reality of the President’s reforms; the best is yet to come,” he said,

The CoS commended the governor for his giant strides in security and development.

Also speaking, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Dr Tajudeen Abbas, described the defections of Sen. Katung and Amos as “a political earthquake. ”

Recall that with the latest defections, all the elected officials from Southern Kaduna were now members of the APC.

This signaled a major political shift in the state.