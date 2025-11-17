Defection: We’ll go wherever Mutfwang goes, Plateau stakeholders declare

By Henry Obetta

Immediate past member of the House of Representatives for Jos South/East Federal Constituency, Mr Dachung Musa Bagos, has declared that the people of Plateau State are overwhelmingly committed to ensuring Governor Caleb Mutfwang secures a second term in office — regardless of the political platform he eventually chooses.

Bagos, speaking in an interview, said the ongoing crisis in the PDP has made it impossible for serious politicians on the Plateau to rely on the party’s structures, especially with the unresolved conflict between the Seyi Makinde and Wike led tendencies. According to him, though PDP remains beloved in the state, but he said that sentiment alone cannot deliver electoral victory.

“In the PDP today who is going to sign my form?” he asked pointedly. “Plateau is PDP, yes, but you cannot win elections on sentiment. We must tell ourselves the truth.”

He explained that if the PDP fails to put its house in order before 2027, Plateau politicians will act in line with the realities on the ground. And that reality, he stressed, is that Plateau people are rallying around Governor Mutfwang, not the party.

“We are so much in love with the governor,” Bagos said. “Wherever he goes, we will support him. Loyalty this time is to the candidate, not the party.”

Bagos emphasised that for the average Plateau person, the equation is simple:

He insisted: “The most important thing is for Mutfwang to be governor. Not PDP, not APC. Plateau wants Mutfwang, period.”