Daniella Okeke: Where is the curvy star now?

By Benjamin Njoku

Daniella Okeke was once the talk of the town, before she suddenly disappeared from the spotlight. The curvy actress made headlines after the Apostle Johnson Suleman and Stephanie Otobo alleged sex scandal broke out in 2017. Otobo claimed then that Apostle Suleman was also having an affair with the actress, leading the former to acquire a N160 million duplex in Mende, Maryland, Lagos, and a $76,000 brand new Mercedes Benz 450 GL for the curvaceous actress – a claim she has since refuted.

However, after that scandal, the Imo State born actress went underground, leaving no traces. Her fans have been wondering about her whereabouts, eagerly waiting for their idol to return to the big screen and tantalize them with her curvaceous body. Those in the know claim the beauty took a break from acting to focus on her business as an entrepreneur and CEO of Dcovi Entertainment Company.

Before she vanished however, Daniella was considered one of the richest rising actresses in Nollywood. She was known for having a penchant for acquiring luxury items. In 2014 she bought a $5,700 Vertu Constellation phone, a G Wagon Benz, and flaunted a Range Rover SUV in December 2015 to celebrate Christmas in style. Better known for her ostentatious display of wealth on Instagram than for her acting prowess, after the scandal, the actress disappeared from the limelight till date.

She last made a post on Instagram in March this year, when she celebrated her birthday with her daughter, whom she shares the same birthday date with. With a high end boutique, Dope Accessories, located in Lekki, Lagos, a fleet of luxury cars and a jet set lifestyle, Daniella Okeke was the standard to measure Nollywood actresses back in time. She shot into prominence in 2013 after her role in Lagos Cougars.