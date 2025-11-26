Dangote partners Honeywell to raise Refinery capacity to 1.4m bpd

Aliko Dangote

By Udeme Akpan

Dangote Group has announced a strategic partnership with Honeywell International Inc. to support the next phase of expansion at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery.

The company in a statement said that the collaboration is expected to boost the refinery’s processing capacity to 1.4 million barrels per day by 2028, moving it closer to becoming the world’s largest petroleum refining complex.

Under the agreement, Honeywell will provide advanced catalysts, specialised equipment, and process technologies that will enable the facility to refine a wider range of crude grades while improving product quality and operational efficiency. Honeywell, a Fortune 100 technology and industrial company, has a long-standing relationship with Dangote through its UOP division, which has supplied proprietary refining systems, catalyst regeneration units, column trays and heat exchanger technologies since 2017.

Beyond refining, Dangote Group is expanding its petrochemical operations. The company plans to scale its polypropylene production to 2.4 million metric tons annually using Honeywell’s Oleflex technology. Polypropylene is a critical industrial material used across packaging, manufacturing and automotive industries.

The Group is also accelerating its fertiliser expansion programme. According to a statement from the refinery, Dangote will increase its urea production capacity from 3 million to 9 million metric tons annually. The current plant consists of two trains of 1.5 million metric tons each, while the expansion will add four additional trains to meet rising demand across Africa and global markets.

Dangote Group reaffirmed its commitment to building world-class industrial capacity, enhancing Nigeria’s energy security and driving sustainable economic growth through long-term investment, innovation and strategic global partnerships.