Damagum’s camp fires back, says defectors betrayed party, faults court rulings

Umar Damagum

By Luminous Jannamike

ABUJA — Supporters of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Working Committee (NWC), led by National Chairman Ambassador Iliya Damagum, have condemned the recent wave of defections by some elected officials, describing the development as destabilising and harmful to party unity.

They also criticised what they termed “dubious and predictable” court judgments, saying such rulings have further deepened the crisis within the opposition party.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday night, Dr. Mike Omeri, who addressed newsmen on behalf of the group under the banner “PDP Patriots,” reaffirmed their unwavering support for the Damagum-led NWC.

He emphasised that the current NWC remains the legitimate leadership of the PDP in line with the party’s founding principles.

“We hereby affirm our total support and loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party, as espoused by its founding fathers on the pedestal of peace, inclusivity, fairness, and justice, in line with the provisions of the party constitution,” Omeri stated.

The group expressed disappointment with politicians who defected to other parties despite being elected on the PDP platform, accusing them of betraying the trust of the electorate.

“We note with dismay the attitude of some people elected under the platform of the party who have chosen to defect with the mandate of the people to unpopular domains. This action clearly betrays democracy and the aspirations of the people,” Omeri said.

He cautioned the defectors against maligning the PDP, saying their departures were driven by personal ambition rather than internal party crises.

Commending grassroots members for their loyalty, the group noted that the base of the party remained strong and committed.

“Feelers from the grassroots still indicate massive support for the party and its philosophy. They have chosen the path of honour to remain within and repair what is faulty, rather than abandon the task of nation-building,” Omeri added.

On judicial matters, the group praised Justice Obiora Egwuatu for restraining the Speaker of the House of Representatives from recognising Abubakar Suleiman Gumi, who defected from the PDP to the APC, as a member of the House.

“The court rightly explained the immorality and unconstitutionality of transferring the electorate’s votes from the PDP to another party. Such interpretations strengthen democracy and the rule of law,” they said.

However, they criticised some judges whose rulings they described as predictable, saying this undermines public confidence in the judiciary.

“Justice is rooted in public confidence. When your judgments become predictable, you should be worried. Today, there are judges whose questionable judicial pedigree makes outcomes predictable even before rulings are delivered,” they warned.

Citing Justice Omotosho’s ruling suspending the party’s planned convention in Ibadan slated for November 15–16, 2025, the group said the judgment followed a familiar pattern that raised concerns about judicial neutrality.

They also condemned some “suspended members” who recently declared themselves acting national officers, accusing them of unlawfully attempting to take over the party headquarters.

Appealing for reconciliation, the group urged the PDP Board of Trustees (BoT), described as the “custodians and conscience” of the party, to intervene urgently in resolving the crisis.

In a broader message, the group called on the international community to help safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and urged President Bola Tinubu to protect democratic institutions.

“We call on the international community not only to save Christians in Nigeria but also to save democracy from anti-democratic forces. We also appeal to President Bola Tinubu to defend our democratic tenets and freedoms,” Omeri said.