Damagum, Bala Mohammed, Makinde, others receive flags as PDP national convention begins in Ibadan

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) National Convention is underway in Ibadan, as leaders of the party have received the flags of the party, the Nigerian national flag, and the National Convention Flag, among others.

National Chairman of the PDP Amb. Ilya Damagum received the flag of the PDP, while the Chairman of the National Convention and Governor of Adamawa, Governor Umaru Fintiri, received the National Convention Flag.

Governor of Bauchi State and Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Senator Bala Mohammed, received the Nigerian Flag, with the Host Governor, Seyi Makinde, receiving the Oyo State Flag.

Other leaders who received flags at the event were the Senate Minority Leader, Senator Abba Moro, who received the flag of the Senate and Hon. Fred Agbedi, who received the House of Representatives Flag.

The Convention began with the accreditation of over 3,000 delegates, who converged on Ibadan, the Oyo State capital.

The accreditation process for delegates from across the 36 states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory, which is preparatory to the voting exercise, started in the afternoon.

Ibadan has been agog since Friday as party faithful from across the country berthed in the political capital of the South-West, Nigeria.

Earlier, the Chief Host and Governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, had on Friday hosted a dinner, which was attended by PDP Governors, former Governors, BoT Chairman, Senator Adolphus Wabara and the party’s National Working Committee.

Among those in attendance at the dinner were Governors of Adamawa, Bauchi, Rivers, Zamfara, former Governors Olagunsoye Oyinlola, and Ibrahim Dankwambo.