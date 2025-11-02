CUPP: We welcome foreign support if FG fails to end killings

By John Alechenu, Abuja

The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has said it would welcome international assistance if the Federal Government fails to decisively address the ongoing killings carried out by armed groups across the country.

CUPP’s National Secretary, Chief Peter Ameh, stated this in Abuja on Sunday while reacting to comments by U.S. President Donald Trump, who recently criticised Nigeria’s security situation.

Ameh stressed that the coalition condemns all forms of violence irrespective of the victims’ religious, ethnic, or political identity, saying what Nigerians desire is the protection of lives and property.

He said the continued attacks on rural communities and the displacement of residents require an urgent and coordinated response from the government.

According to him, “The violence must cease without delay. Displaced persons should be able to return to their homes, those responsible for attacks must be held accountable, and communities must be secured.”

What CUPP Wants the President to Do

Ameh urged President Tinubu to direct the military and security agencies to intensify operations against armed groups nationwide.

He said the government should deploy all necessary resources and intelligence capabilities to dismantle the networks responsible for the attacks.

He further proposed a 90-day target for measurable progress, accompanied by bi-weekly reports to the Presidency detailing operational achievements and constraints.

Ameh reiterated CUPP’s position against negotiating with criminal groups, insisting that security agencies must prioritise firm enforcement measures.

He added that if the government fails to act decisively, the coalition would be open to any legitimate international assistance aimed at restoring peace and security.

“Our appeal is for decisive action. If the government does not take the necessary steps, we would welcome any lawful support that helps to end the activities of these armed groups,” he said.