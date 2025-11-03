Culture Communications launches ‘QuickWins’ for Startups, SMEs

By Tunde Oso

Culture Communications Ltd, one of Nigeria’s leading creative agencies, has launched Culture QuickWins, a fast, affordable, and streamlined brand-clarity solution designed to empower startups and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The product aims to deliver actionable strategy and creative direction in just seven days.

Having spent over 15 years helping major brands such as Trophy Lager, KFC, Philips, Ami Seasoning, and DKT connect with consumers, Culture Communications is extending its expertise to the SME and startup ecosystem — a segment where innovation thrives but resources are often limited.

“Most small businesses can’t afford big agencies, but they still deserve big ideas,” said Abayomi Benson, Group Managing Director of Culture Communications. “QuickWins was created to democratise access to high-quality strategy and insight. It’s our way of giving serious entrepreneurs a clear path forward: fast, affordable, and effective.”

Culture QuickWins is a digital-first service built for founders and small businesses seeking instant clarity and direction for their brands. With a simple one-sentence brief and a payment of ₦199,000, clients receive the following within seven days: A one-page strategic clarity document, A visual campaign direction deck (for subscribers to the higher package) and A follow-up clarity session with the agency’s strategy team

Payments are processed securely via GTBank, and the full process — from submission to delivery — is optimised for speed and convenience.

“We call it ‘Big Agency Thinking for Small Businesses,’” Benson said. “Every QuickWin moves a business from confusion to clarity, and from potential to performance.”

The launch supports Culture Communications’ broader mission to democratise strategic thinking and strengthen the creative economy. By combining AI-powered insights with human creativity, QuickWins provides agency-level quality at a fraction of the usual cost, without compromising cultural relevance or execution speed.

“Every great business starts with a moment of clarity,” Benson added. “QuickWins was built to make that moment accessible to everyone.”

Founded in 2010, Culture Communications Ltd has built a strong reputation in Nigeria’s advertising and communications industry. With a portfolio spanning brands like Trophy Lager, KFC Nigeria, TotalEnergies, Fan Milk, Ami Seasoning, and Philips, the agency continues to drive innovation at the intersection of creativity, technology, and strategy — guided by its promise: AI-Powered. Culture-Driven. Always Impactful.