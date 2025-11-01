CSOs laud FG over 15% tariff on fuel importation

***Says FG’s Decision Will End Dumping of Fake Products, Scarcity in Nigeria

A broad coalition of civil-society organisations under the umbrella of the Coalition of Civil Rights Activists has showered unreserved praise on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for approving a 15% import duty on refined petroleum products, describing the policy as “a watershed decision in the annals of Nigeria’s history” that will finally put an end to the dumping of sub-standard fuels and the perennial scarcity that has plagued the nation for decades.

Speaking at a press conference, the Convener, Mr Agabi Emmanuel, told journalists that the tariff is not a revenue-grab but a “strategic lever” to shield Nigeria’s budding domestic refineries from predatory under-pricing by foreign importers.

“This 15% duty will stop the flood of fake, adulterated products that have destroyed engines, polluted our air and endangered lives,” Emmanuel declared.

“It will also guarantee steady supply because local refineries—Dangote, Port Harcourt, Warri, Kaduna—will now run at full throttle without fear of being undercut by smuggled or below-cost imports.”

Reading from a 23-point communiqué titled “Full Text of Speech by the Coalition of Civil Rights Activists to Laud Mr President on the 15% Petroleum Import Tax”, the coalition insisted that short-term price adjustments at the pump are a small price to pay for long-term energy sovereignty.

Emmanuel dismissed critics who label the policy “pro-monopoly,” stressing that regulatory safeguards already exist to prevent any single player from dominating the market.

“This is about structural transformation, not favoritism,” he said.

The coalition urged the National Assembly to fast-track social compensation packages, including targeted tax relief and cash transfers to cushion vulnerable households.

It also called on the Presidency to publish a transparent implementation timetable and revenue-allocation framework within 14 days.

In a direct appeal to opposition parties, Emmanuel said: “Join hands with Mr President to bury the subsidy ghost forever.

“History will judge those who choose partisan point-scoring over national rebirth.”

International partners were not left out.

The group invited the World Bank, AfDB and technical agencies to provide concessional loans and training to maximise the policy’s upside.

The Convener hailed President Tinubu as “a seer, a unifier, a master strategist and a compassionate leader who truly cares for his people.” He closed with a rallying cry: “Nigerians, remain patient, remain vigilant, remain engaged. From dependence to dignity—that is the promise of this 15% tariff.”