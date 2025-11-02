CRS: APM Terminals empowers Apapa youth with 51 scholarships

By Godwin Oritse

Nigeria’s largest container terminal operator, APM Terminals Apapa, has awarded scholarships to 51 students from its host communities in Apapa Local Government Area, Lagos, in a renewed drive to promote education and youth development.



Speaking at the scholarship awards ceremony held in Apapa on Friday, the Chief Executive Officer of APM Terminals Nigeria, Frederik Klinke, reaffirmed the company’s commitment to investing in the future of its host communities. He said APM Terminals believes that true corporate success lies not only in business performance but also in giving back to society.



“While our day-to-day business is servicing importers and exporters through the Apapa terminal, we, as an integral part of our values, also want to support growing Nigeria’s future by investing in its youth,” Klinke said.



He noted that APM Terminals Apapa has so far invested about ₦400 million in various corporate social responsibility initiatives, including healthcare, education, and environmental sustainability projects. He urged the scholarship recipients to make the most of the opportunity and excel in their studies, describing education as the surest path to self-reliance and national development.



Also addressing the gathering, the Terminal Manager, Steen Knudsen, congratulated the beneficiaries, noting that the scholarship programme goes beyond financial assistance. He revealed that some recipients would have the chance to undertake internships at the terminal, gaining practical experience to complement their academic work.



“We will continue to support you as you fulfil the requirement of maintaining good grades, so that you can one day begin adding value to society. I would love to see some of you working with us at APM Terminals in the near future,” Knudsen said, encouraging the students to stay focused and determined.



The Employee Relations Manager, APM Terminals Apapa, Benedict Nwangwu, explained that the current awards represent the second batch of the scholarship scheme.



He disclosed that over a hundred applicants were screened before the final list of beneficiaries was selected and added that the company also extended the scholarships to five of its employees as part of its commitment to continuous learning and staff development.



“APM Terminals Apapa has over 100 students currently on its scholarship scheme across public institutions in Nigeria, this goes to show our commitment towards youth development and empowerment through education and skill acquisition,” Nwangwu said.



Representing the Chairman of Apapa Local Government, the Vice Chairman, Ismael Ganiyu, commended APM Terminals for what he described as a “significant investment in the future of Apapa youth.”



He congratulated the beneficiaries and encouraged them to make their community proud through academic excellence. Ganiyu also called on other corporate organisations in Apapa to emulate APM Terminals’ example in supporting community development.



The representative of the Port Manager, Lagos Port Complex, Florence Onweagba, and the Deputy Comptroller of Customs (Enforcement), Apapa Area Command, Babayaya Mohammed, who represented the Controller, both commended APM Terminals for its sustained community engagement and impact.



Several beneficiaries and their parents expressed deep appreciation to APM Terminals for its generosity and commitment to youth empowerment.



Bashir Nofisat and Sola Oseni, both parents of awardees, commended the company for investing in the future of their children and prayed for the continued growth and prosperity of the organisation.



“Thank you, APM Terminals, for helping me move a step closer to achieving my dream. I promise to use this scholarship wisely,” said Muhammed Olamilekan, a 400-level student of the University of Ilorin.



Likewise, Ojora Muslimot, a final-year Economics student at the University of Lagos, expressed gratitude, saying that the scholarship had eased the financial burden on her parents.