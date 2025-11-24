Cross River: We never ordered closure of schools over insecurity — Commissioner

…Schools to Close December 5 as Scheduled

By Ike Uchechukwu, Calabar

The Cross River State Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, has debunked rumours that the state ordered the closure of schools over security concerns, describing the reports as false, misleading, and without basis.

Speaking with Vanguard by telephone on Monday evening, Prof. Odey clarified that the Ministry has not issued any directive for schools to shut down, noting that ongoing examinations will proceed as planned because there is no security threat in the state.

He said: “The Cross River State Ministry of Education has not ordered the closure of any school on account of insecurity. The general public is advised to disregard the rumours circulating that the Ministry has directed schools to shut down. These claims are false and should be ignored.”

The Commissioner reaffirmed that both public and private schools in the state will close on December 5, 2025, for the Christmas break, in line with the approved academic calendar.

He added that all schools should continue normal academic activities, including ongoing examinations, stressing that Cross River remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.