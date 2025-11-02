Cross River targets learning crisis with World Bank-supported teacher reform drive

…Gov. Otu administration launches statewide teacher training to rebuild English, Maths foundations in primary schools

By Joseph Erunke, Abuja

The Cross River State Government, in collaboration with the World Bank’s HOPE Education Project, has launched an intensive statewide capacity-building programme aimed at strengthening the teaching of English and Mathematics in primary schools.

The initiative signals a renewed focus by the Governor Bassey Otu-led administration on foundational learning, with the goal of ensuring that pupils across the state acquire essential reading, writing, and numeracy skills.

Speaking at simultaneous training sessions held in Biase, Ikom, and Ogoja, the Commissioner for Education, Professor Stephen Odey, said the programme forms part of a broader education reform effort designed to align teaching practices with improved learning outcomes.

“We are determined to produce competent and resourceful teachers who can drive learning outcomes, not just classroom attendance,” Odey said.

The workshop, themed “Enhancing Pedagogical Practices for Effective Teaching and Learning of English and Mathematics in Primary Schools,” took place from October 29–31, 2025 and brought together hundreds of primary school teachers from the state’s three senatorial districts.

Professor Odey described the initiative as a practical expression of Governor Otu’s “People-First” policy, which prioritizes continuous teacher development and the revitalization of basic education. He cited national statistics showing that millions of Nigerian children struggle with foundational literacy and numeracy, noting that the partnership with the World Bank and the Universal Basic Education Board (UBEB) is aimed at improving learning performance and closing persistent gaps in basic education delivery.

Chairperson of SUBEB, Barr. Fidelia Okpo-Ene, commended the Teachers Continuous Training Institute (TCTI) for its expanding role in supporting teacher retraining. She said the Board will continue working closely with the institute to institutionalize regular professional development for teachers.

“TCTI has become the nucleus of teacher development in Cross River,” she said. “We are integrating this model into every aspect of primary education management.”

Director-General of TCTI, Professor Taoheed Adedoja, highlighted the importance of the programme within the state’s wider education reform agenda. He described the training as an essential investment that strengthens the foundation of the school system.

“This workshop adds immeasurable value to teaching and learning,” Adedoja noted, while praising the Otu administration for prioritizing teacher welfare and quality assurance.

Dr. Adekunle Adekola, Senior Education Specialist at the World Bank’s Abuja office, commended the state’s proactive engagement, noting that Cross River is among states aligning closely with the HOPE Education Project’s goals for human capital development.

“Education remains the key to unlocking Nigeria’s productivity potential,” Adekola said. “Cross River’s commitment to the HOPE Project demonstrates readiness to build knowledge that translates into prosperity.”

Since its establishment four years ago, the Teachers Continuous Training Institute has delivered a series of workshops aimed at equipping educators with modern, evidence-based instructional methods. The latest programme marks another step in aligning state education strategies with global learning recovery and improvement initiatives.