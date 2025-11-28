Court orders release of 27 houses wrongly seized by EFCC

EFCC

The Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to immediately release 27 houses that were wrongfully seized by the commission.

Justice Joyce Abdulmalik issued the order while delivering judgment in a suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/348/2025 filed by the EFCC.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the EFCC had, on March 13, obtained an ex parte interim forfeiture order against the 27 properties, which it said were acquired from proceeds of unlawful acts.

Following its publication of the interim forfeiture order in a national daily on April 4, as ordered by the court, James Ikechukwu Okwete and his company, Jamec West African Limited, approached the court.

Okwete and his company claimed ownership of the 26 property, while Adebukunola Iyabode Oladapo showed interest in House No. 12, Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja.

Okwete, Jamec Ltd and Oladapo objected to EFCC’s subsequent application for final forfeiture of the assets.

Meanwhile, Justice Abdulmalik, in a judgment on Oct. 31, upheld the objection, dismissed EFCC’s application for final forfeiture and vacated the earlier order for interim forfeiture.

The judge consequently ordered the commission to immediately release the property.

Justice Abdulmalik, while delivering the judgment, said, based on her analysis of the evidence presented before the court, “I firmly find that the property owner/respondent’s (Okwete’s) affidavit to show cause has merit.

“Additionally, I hold in favour of Adebukunola Oladapo being a person interested in House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, that since the learned senior counsel for the applicant (EFCC) has informed the court that it has no objection to her affidavit to show cause, that her affidavit filed to show cause, stands substantiated in its entirety.

“Without more, I forthwith set aside and vacate in its entirety the interim order of forfeiture granted on 13th March, 2025, to the applicant in respect of the properties listed in the schedule attached to the applicant’s ex parte originating motion.

“Accordingly, I order the immediate release of the aforementioned properties/their documents to the property owner/respondent and the House No: 12 Fandriana Close, Wuse 2, Abuja, FCT, to Adebukunola Lyabode Oladapo, respectively.

“In that vein, the applicant’s motion for final forfeiture, along with the corresponding responses filed, are now otiose. I so hold,” Justice Abdulmalik said.

However, lawyer to Okwete and Jamec Ltd, Serekowei Larry, SAN, has written to the Chairman of the EFCC complaining about the commission’s alleged failure to comply with the judgment.

The lawyer, in a letter dated Nov. 27, urged the commission to immediately comply with the court order.

It reads: “We write as counsel to Mr. James Okwete and his company – Jamec West Africa Ltd, the property owners,’ to formally apprise you of the events that have followed this case since 31st October, 2025, when judgment was given against you.

“As indicated above, judgment was given by the Federal High Court, coram: Hon. Justice Joyce O. Abdulmalik, on Friday, 31st October, 2025, in the presence of your counsel, led by Maryam Hayatudeen Esq.

“On 14th November, 2025, the judgment order was served on your good office, and nothing was done to obey it.

“On 26th November, 2025, the Federal High Court, through its Enforcement Unit, led by Mrs. Lilian Amenger, proceeded to your office to execute the judgment, which simply required your office to hand over the title documents of the properties, subject matter of the suit, to the officials of the court,

“In straight words, your office refused to do so, thereby blatantly disobeying the said judgment, which in its penultimate paragraph used the words, ‘the immediate release.’

“In any regime, talk less of a democracy, it will be the height of it, if judgments of the court are blatantly disobeyed.

“We, however, want to believe that you are not aware of what happened, hence this letter.

“We anticipate your positive reactions within a reasonable time before we take further steps.”

Vanguard News