Court orders conduct of PDP National convention for Nov 15,16

PDP flags

Laolu Elijah, Ibadan

AN Oyo State High Court has ordered the Peoples Democratic Party to go ahead and hold its national convention fixed for November 15 and 16

The court presided over by Justice A. L. Akintola also ruled that the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC to monitor and observe the Convention.

The election will hold at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba, Ibadan between November 15 and 16, 2025.

The court gave the order following a suit filed by Folahan Malamo Adelabi, an aspirant contesting the position of Deputy National Organizing Secretary of the party.

In the suit marked I/1336/2025, the court ordered the PDP, its servants, agents or officers not to truncate, frustrate, the guidelines, timetable and schedule of activities, or disrupt, prevent or stop the scheduled national convention.

Justice Akintola ordered INEC to deploy monitors and observers to the convention to ensure full compliance with electoral laws, thereby reinforcing the transparency and legitimacy of the exercise.

The Court also ordered the Chairman of the National Convention Organizing Committee (NCOC), Rt Hon Umaru Ahmadu Fintiri, to proceed with all arrangements relating to the convention.

The ruling has put an end to all legal tussles, thereby allowing the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), led by Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to finalize preparations for the seamless participation of over 3,000 delegates, including statutory delegates, governors, National Assembly members, and party stakeholders from across the states and the FCT.