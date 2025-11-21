Court order restrains EFCC against Chappal Energies

By Demola Akinyemi

Chappal Energies has disclosed that the court has restrained the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC from taking any action against it.

The Company also stated that it continues to respect the roles of all statutory institutions, including EFCC and remains committed to full cooperation with all relevant authorities.

This is coming in reaction to the public notice issued by the EFCC regarding Chapel Energies’ Managing Director, Ufoma Immanuel.

In a statement, Neye Dawodu – Head, Corporate Communications, Chappal Energies, said: “Chappal Energies is aware of the public notice issued by the EFCC regarding its Managing Director. Enforcement actions under Nigerian law are governed by established procedures that require reasonable attempts at direct engagement through official channels before issuing or acting on a warrant. To our knowledge, no attempt was made to engage “Mr. Immanuel or the Company through these channels prior to the issuance of the notice, which creates the unfortunate impression of a public escalation where standard procedures were readily available”.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Chappal Energies vehemently refutes all allegations cited by the EFCC. The claims are entirely without merit and stand in direct contradiction to the documented facts already before the court” she added.

Continuing, she said: Both Mr. Immanuel and Chappal Energies remain fully reachable through their established official addresses, phone lines and electronic contacts, all of which are publicly available.

“Chappal Energies and its Directors have recently faced coordinated pressures linked to an ongoing civil dispute. These developments ultimately led to an order by Hon. Justice J.E. Obanor of the High Court of the Federal Capital Territory, who on 11 September 2025 granted an interlocutory injunction restraining the EFCC and other listed respondents from inviting, questioning, arresting, detaining or otherwise acting against Mr. Immanuel or Chappal Energies.

“This order remains in force and as such, the circumstances surrounding this public notice, despite a binding court order, creates the impression of external actors seeking public spectacle and mischief rather than adherence to legal due process.

Chappal Energies continues to respect the roles of all statutory institutions, including the EFCC and remain committed to full cooperation with all relevant authorities through the proper legal channels. However, the company will take appropriate legal steps to address this development.

However, we will pursue every available legal and formal avenue to challenge these allegations and to protect the integrity of the company and its leadership”, she said.

Dawodu, in the statement added: “ Our operations remain uninterrupted, and our leadership remains focused on delivering long-term value in line with our commitments to partners, regulators and stakeholders”.