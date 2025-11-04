Court clears PDP to hold national convention in Ibadan

… Orders INEC to Monitor Proceedings

By Adeola Badru

An Oyo State High Court sitting in Ibadan has given the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) the green light to proceed with its Elective National Convention scheduled for November 15 and 16, 2025, at the Lekan Salami Stadium, Adamasingba.

The ruling, delivered on Monday by Justice A. L. Akintola in Suit No. I/1336/2025 filed by Folahan Malamo Adelabi, an aspirant for the office of Deputy National Organising Secretary, restrained the PDP—along with its agents, servants, and officers—from truncating or interfering with the party’s approved guidelines, timetable, and schedule for the convention.

In a significant directive to ensure transparency, the court ordered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy monitors and observers to oversee the proceedings in accordance with electoral laws.

Justice Akintola further directed the Chairman of the National Convention Organising Committee (NCOC), Rt. Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, to continue all preparations without hindrance.

With this judgment, all legal encumbrances previously threatening the PDP’s convention have been removed, allowing the NCOC to finalize arrangements for over 3,000 delegates—including governors, National Assembly members, statutory delegates, and other key stakeholders—from across the country and the Federal Capital Territory.