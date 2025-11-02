Court bars Malami-led faction from parading as ADC leaders in Kebbi

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

A High Court in Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State, has issued an injunction restraining the faction led by Malami from parading themselves as leaders of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state.

Justice Sabiu B. Shuaibu, who delivered the ruling, ordered that the suspended state chairman of the party, Sufiyanu Bala, as well as Hausa’u Muhammed and Sule Iko, are not legally permitted to act or present themselves as the party’s chairman, deputy chairman, or secretary pending the determination of a substantive suit before the court.

The injunction, delivered on October 14, 2025, effectively renders any activities undertaken by the suspended officials illegal, with the judge warning that such actions would amount to contempt of court.

Reacting to the development while addressing journalists at the ADC state secretariat, the recognised interim chairman of the party in Kebbi State, Abdulrazaq Isah Iko, cautioned those affected by the order to desist from posing as party leaders.

“Let me sternly warn the impostors to obey the court order and stop any activity related to ADC Kebbi State or have themselves to blame,” he said.

Iko reaffirmed that there is only one legitimate ADC structure in Kebbi State, led by him and other interim executive members pending the conduct of the party congress.

“We are united and a formidable, responsible opposition in Kebbi State,” he stated.

The court action marks another chapter in the leadership tussle within the ADC in Kebbi State.