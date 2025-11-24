Court affirms ARCON’s authority over OOH, others

By Tunde Oso

A Federal High Court sitting in Lokoja, Kogi State, has affirmed the constitutional validity, scope, and enforceability of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, ARCON, Act 2022, over outdoor advertising in Nigeria.

Justice Isa Dashen in his judgment of November 12, 2025, dismissed in its entirety, the suit by Godec Power Nigeria Ltd and upheld ARCON’s powers over advertising content across all platforms in the Federation and targeted at the Nigerian market.

The ruling comes barely few days after a separate Federal High Court in Lagos reached a different conclusion in the Massilia Motors v. ARCON case, affirming the constitutionality of the ARCON Act.

The plaintiff, Godec Power Nigeria Ltd, had approached the court seeking declarations that ARCON lacked powers to regulate or have oversight function on outdoor signage, arguing that these matters fall within the exclusive control of Local Government Councils under paragraph 1(k)(i) of the Fourth Schedule to the Constitution.

Godec also argued that ARCON’s Notice of Violation which directed the company to comply with the ARCON Act 2022, infringed on its fundamental rights to freedom of expression. The plaintiff sought 13 reliefs, including a perpetual injunction restraining ARCON from enforcing the Act; and N100 million in general damages.

In its landmark judgment, the Federal High Court Lokoja rejected all arguments advanced by the plaintiff. The court found that contrary to the plaintiff’s position, noting that advertising regulation is not exclusively a residual matter, and that the National Assembly acted within its legitimate constitutional authority when it enacted the ARCON Act 2022.

The Court also dismissed the plaintiff’s freedom-of-expression claim. Justice Dashen held that the ARCON Act’s pre-approval requirement is a lawful regulatory measure: “The regulatory pre-approval requirement does not suppress expression; it merely ensures that public communications conform to lawful standards of decency, truthfulness and fairness. Such regulation is a legitimate incident of state oversight.”

Justice Dashen was unequivocal that the plaintiff failed to prove any of its 13 reliefs and dismissed the suit. It also awarded N500,000 costs in favour of each defendant, the Attorney-General of the Federation and ARCON.

In rejecting the plaintiff’s argument that ARCON’s powers apply only to professional advertisers, the Court also affirmed the broad applicability of the Act. It accepted ARCON’s position that advertising regulation applies to “any and every person who engages in, regulates, sponsors or takes benefit of advertising services.”