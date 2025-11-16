Convention: Ajadi vows to lead rebirth of a strong, formidable PDP in Oyo before 2027

By Adeola Badru, Ibadan

A former chieftain of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) and newly enrolled member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Olufemi Ajadi Oguntoyinbo, has declared that the ongoing PDP National Convention in Ibadan marks the beginning of the party’s rebirth ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Speaking with journalists at the Adamasingba Stadium during the well-attended National Elective Convention, Ajadi praised the peaceful conduct of delegates and supporters, saying the massive turnout showed the PDP’s resilience despite recent internal turbulence.

He said the unity on display was a strong indication that the party was regaining its strength and preparing to challenge the All Progressives Congress (APC) for power in 2027.

“PDP will take back its glory by the grace of God,” Ajadi said. “Come 2027, the masses will decide their leaders. Every Nigerian knows the PDP produces a government of the people, by the people, and for the people. With this convention, we are fully set for the 2027 poll.”

Ajadi commended Oyo State Governor ‘Seyi Makinde, the host of the convention, as well as the Chairman of the Convention Planning Committee, Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa State, describing the event as meticulously organised and rancour-free.

He also applauded the Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Bala Mohammed, for fostering unity within the party.

“I am highly impressed with the organisation of this convention. This is the rebirth of the PDP—a new PDP that is formidable, strong, and capable of taking power from the APC-led government in 2027,” he said.

Ajadi noted that internal disputes are not unusual in political parties but insisted that the PDP had overcome its latest challenges and was firmly back on track. He acknowledged party leaders, including Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja, for their role in restoring cohesion.

“There is no party without crisis, and the PDP has definitely bounced back. Kudos to our governors and party leaders, including Ambassador Taofeek Arapaja and many others too numerous to mention,” he said.

He urged the incoming National Working Committee (NWC) to reach out to aggrieved members, emphasising the need for reconciliation and collective effort.

“After this convention, the new NWC should reach out to any aggrieved members. Let us forget, forgive, and put all hands on deck to restore the PDP to its rightful position,” Ajadi added.