ContentGram Studios Africa and FAST Channels TV launch CG Central to showcase authentic African storytellin

By Benjamin Njoku

ContentGram Studios Africa has partnered with FAST Channels TV, a free ad-supported streaming platform, to officially launch CG Central.

This is coming months after CG Central, a curated programming block, premiered on Wazobia Max.

The partnership aims to bring authentic African storytelling to global audiences, offering a powerful mix of storytelling rooted in African culture, lifestyle, and family values.

From side-splitting sitcoms to deeply moving dramas, the programmes are all rooted in African culture, lifestyle, and family values.

Speaking on the development, ContentGram Studios’ visionary creator Seun Arowojolu, said that the channel launches with a strong lineup that includes fan favourites such as: ‘Squatterz’, the cult-classic African sitcom known for its laughter, heart, and street-smart wit, ‘Birds of a Feather’ (BOAF), a family-friendly comedy brimming with warmth, humour, and community spirit as well as ‘The Chronicles’, a gripping family drama filled with suspense, betrayal, and real-life conflict.

He further noted that additional original series are set to follow, including the highly anticipated sitcom ‘Tade Knows Too Much’ and a growing slate of inspirational and culturally rich productions.

“This channel is not just another platform — it’s a heartbeat. It’s where heartfelt stories from Africa meet the world unfiltered, bursting with energy, truth, and pride. Through CG Central, we’re building a space where Africa speaks for itself,” Arowojolu said.

According to him, through the partnership with FAST Channels TV, CG Central joins a powerful ecosystem of global content owners leveraging world-class playout, distribution, and monetisation tools to reach viewers worldwide — with zero upfront technology costs.

“Our collaboration with FAST Channels TV allows us to bring the African story closer to audiences everywhere. From Lagos to London, Accra to Atlanta — CG Central is for everyone who believes in the power of family, culture, and laughter,” he added.

Arowojolu said that CG Central is built for modern, diverse audiences, especially the family-centred and youth-driven African diaspora. He further noted that the launch provides unique opportunities for brands to connect with global audiences through premium African content.