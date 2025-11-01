Constitutional Review: Nigerians deserve constitution that works for all

Opening Remarks of Benjamin Okezie Kalu, Deputy Speaker at the Retreat in Lagos

This event marks yet another pivotal milestone in our collective effort to refine and strengthen the constitutional framework upon which the Federal Republic of Nigeria stands.

This retreat brings together two arms of our nation’s legislature, men and women of vision, intellect, and patriotic determination, united by a single purpose: to deliver a Constitution that truly serves the people, deepens governance, and strengthens Nigeria’s democracy.

Let me begin by commending each of you for your patriotic commitment to this historic assignment. From our earlier committee retreats to extensive stakeholder engagements across all six geopolitical zones, we have worked with uncommon diligence and inclusivity.

We have listened to Nigerians from every walk of life, traditional rulers, state executives, political parties, civil society, women’s groups, youth leaders, and the security community and faith based organizations. At every turn, the message has been clear: Nigeria desires a people-driven Constitution that works for all.

Distinguished colleagues, this gathering in Lagos is a defining point in our constitutional review journey. It represents not just the convergence of both chambers but the embodiment of national unity in legislative purpose.

Since the commencement of this constitutional review exercise, we have recorded significant progress: two prior retreats dedicated to capacity building and technical refinement; six zonal public hearings with submissions from thousands of citizens; and targeted consultations with critical stakeholders, including:

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum and the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures: because true federalism thrives on intergovernmental cooperation, not rivalry.

Leaders of political parties were not left behind: because constitutional amendments must reflect collective consensus above partisanship.

Traditional institutions: because cultural legitimacy reinforces constitutional stability.

The national security and intelligence community: to ensure reforms strengthen Nigeria’s unity and sovereignty.

Civil society, women groups, and professional organizations: to capture the voices of those who live the realities of governance daily.

The consensus from these engagements is unmistakable: Nigerians yearn for a Constitution that empowers local governments, ensures credible elections, strengthens fiscal federalism, guarantees gender inclusion, and enhances accountability across all tiers of government.

Here in Lagos, our task is to consolidate all that progress into actionable legislative outcomes. This is not merely another meeting, it is a defining moment for Nigeria’s 10th National Assembly.

Let us ask ourselves: Will history remember us as the Assembly that truly devolved power and brought governance closer to the people? As the Assembly that championed women’s equality and opened the corridors of power to every capable citizen?

As the Assembly that restored trust in our elections and strengthened the pillars of the Republic? These are moral imperatives: challenges that demand courage, wisdom, and patriotism.

As we deliberate, let us stay anchored on three guiding principles:

1. Unity of Purpose: Our political differences must dissolve here. On constitutional reform, Nigeria must speak with one voice. Only through joint resolve can we deliver amendments that command national legitimacy and bipartisan support.

2. Legislative Discipline: Constitutional reform is no ordinary law-making process. It requires technical precision, sober judgment, and prioritization. Let us focus on practical, impactful amendments that enjoy broad public endorsement.

3. National Interest: Every article, every clause, every decision we take must answer one question: Is this what is best for Nigeria? Not for our parties, regions, or political ambitions, but for the over 200 million Nigerians whose hopes our actions will shape

Conclusion

Distinguished colleagues, as we begin this retreat, let us remember that history is watching. The Constitution we seek to refine is more than a legal instrument; it is the soul of our Republic, the expression of our common destiny.

Let the work we do here in Lagos reflect our shared commitment to a Nigeria that works for all. Let this retreat produce a clear, achievable roadmap: one that strengthens local governance, enhances gender balance, ensures credible elections, and secures our federation against future instability.

As the Senate and House stand united in this constitutional review process, let us leave Lagos with the resolve to transform our deliberations into enduring constitutional milestones.

Together, we can build a Constitution that guarantees justice, equity, and progress for every Nigerian: today and for generations to come.

Thank you for your dedication, patriotism, and service.

Long live the National Assembly.

Long live the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

Excerpts from the address of the Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, at the Joint Retreat of the Senate and House Committees on the Review of the Constitution, Marriott Hotel, Lagos, October 24, 2025