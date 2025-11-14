Confidence Hits the Runway: NIVEA’s Fresh Take at Lagos Fashion Week 2025

If Lagos Fashion Week is the heartbeat of Nigerian style, then this year, NIVEA ensured to plant itself right at its pulse. Amid the glitz, flashbulbs, and signature Lagos glamour, the brand brought a refreshing twist to LSW this year; a celebration of confidence that starts from the skin up.

Under the playful theme “No Stains, Just Style,” NIVEA showcased how freshness is just as essential to fashion as the perfect outfit, and it did this with a presence that was equal parts stylish and educational.

On Thursday, 30th October, the week of the event, the team organised a panel that connected so easily with the audience, just as if it were the best kind of group chat. It was a lively, honest conversation that brimmed with laughter as they discussed the role of self-care in fashion.

Hosted by Mobola Fatodu, Senior Brand Manager at NIVEA, the panel also featured Fiyin Toyo, NIVEA’s Marketing Director for Central, East & West Africa, alongside notable personalities and fashion insiders Kiekie, Akin Faminu, and Ozinna Anumudu.

Together, the panellists unpacked what it really means to wear confidence. The verdict was that confidence is more than bold prints and tailored fits, but the quiet, easy glow that comes from feeling good and fresh in one’s own skin. According to the discussion, fashion may change, but feeling fresh will always be in style. After they rounded up the gist, fashion enthusiasts and guests who were at the insightful panel left with cute mementoes in the form of sleek NIVEA gift bags filled with their favourite skincare products and with an unmistakable spring in their step as their day was obviously made.

Then came Friday’s runway takeover, which was impossible to miss and very much talked about even long after the weekend was over. NIVEA teamed up with top Nigerian designer, Fruche, to bring the Invisible for Black & White Deodorant to life in a runway show that was part art, part statement.

In true Lagos Fashion Week style, Nivea’s models made a resounding debut, strutting in monochrome outfits that perfectly embodied the brand’s promise: no stains on black, no marks on white, just pure, lasting freshness.

And just when the crowd thought they’d seen it all, in a fun twist, Nivea models gave a playful mid-runway spritz, turning the moment into pure theatre with the appreciative audience loving every moment of it.

Off the runway, the NIVEA booth became the must-visit fashion-week hangout that matched the week’s vibe: cool, confident, and stylishly fresh. Guests stopped by to try products, take photos and pick up souvenirs. As fashion week wrapped, NIVEA’s message stood out: confidence isn’t just worn but lived, and freshness remains the most timeless accessory of all.