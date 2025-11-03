Conferment, morale booster for marketing industry tasks – New ARCON Fellow, Blessing-Kayode

From left: Olamide Blessing-Kayode receiving her Fellowship award from the Director General of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria (ARCON), Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo

By Tunde Oso

A strategic communicator and entrepreneur, Olamide Blessing-Kayode, has described Nigeria’s marketing communications sector as a dynamic field with a lot of opportunities and creative minds that are daily impacting brands and strengthening the economy.

Speaking on her recent conferment as a fellow of the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, Blessing-Kayode, who is the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Vert Idee, a full marketing Communications firm with a passion for brand development situated at Ikeja GRA Lagos, said the elevation was though a recognition for her contribution to industry growth, she admitted that it’s a challenge for her to do more, lift more brands and proffer creative solutions that would boost the nation’s economy.

“With the ARCON fellowship, it’s obvious that the little we have contributed over the years were noticed and impactful. However, I see the elevation as a challenge that we must not rest on our oars. We must continue to drive processes that will impact brands and attract consumers to our clients.” She stated.

The marketing expert, however gave the credit to her mentors, team and clients, who have trusted her over the years, adding that the contribution of these sets of people she had worked with over the years, paved the way for her to excel.

“As the African proverb says, a tree does not make a forest, I have a community who shares my dream for excellence and clients who believe in my expertise. The combination of these two groups has made the journey smooth and impactful. I dedicate the fellowship to them.”

With over three decades of professional experience spanning Creative, Media, Out-of-Home, Branding, and Experiential Marketing, Blessing-Kayode has distinguished herself as a forward–thinking leader who blends creativity with sharp business insight to deliver advertising solutions that truly make an impact. She has spearheaded groundbreaking campaigns, guided iconic brands and nurtured emerging talents, consistently raising standards and shaping the future of the profession.

Her work has cut across key sectors of the Nigerian economy: from FMCGs—cosmetics, food, beverages, and electronics—to financial institutions, hospitality and catering, pharmaceuticals and more. On each platform, she has demonstrated versatility, innovation and results-driven leadership.

A trailblazer in aligning corporate expertise with social impact, Olamide has devoted herself to mentoring the next generation. Through her agency, Vert Idée Limited, she has opened doors for young professionals, offering hands-on training, National Youth Service placements and thought leadership that inspires excellence and ethical practice.

Beyond the boardroom, she champions initiatives that connect professional skill with societal value. Her leadership is defined by vision, resilience and a passion for building sustainable institutions.