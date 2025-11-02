CMS launches competition to discover next generation of Afrobeats superstars

GROUP PHOTO CAPTION: L-R: Victor Aderibigbe (Choccity), Moyo Olumodeji (Head, Growth & Marketing, Choccity), Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu (VP, Head of Business & Legal Affairs, Choccity), Salam Damola (Project Lead/ Director, Campus Music Spotlight), Chidera Maduagwu (CEO, Swypatune), and Tayo Agbomabini (Project Manager, Campus Music Spotlight).

By Ayo Onikoyi

A seismic shift is underway in Nigerian music as Campus Music Spotlight (CMS) officially launches, a groundbreaking intercollegiate music competition designed to transform over 40 campuses nationwide into vibrant discovery hubs for the next generation of Afrobeats superstars.

An initiative of Playmode Music, an unorthodox music marketing company, and ACADA Magazine, Nigeria’s most circulated free campus publication, CMS is far more than a talent show. It’s a national talent accelerator built to identify, nurture, and catapult young creatives from classrooms to global music stages.

Through a strategic partnership with Chocolate City Music Group, one of Africa’s most influential record labels, contestants gain rare access to top industry gatekeepers. This partnership creates a direct talent funnel, connecting raw campus talent with real-world opportunities in one of Nigeria’s most powerful music ecosystems.

Over ₦7 million in cash prizes are up for grabs, alongside brand endorsement deals and a chance to feature on the exclusive Campus Music Spotlight Compilation Album, engineered and distributed in collaboration with Chocolate City Music Group. This album will shine a light on the most promising contestants, positioning CMS as a springboard for authentic new Afrobeats voices to reach both national and global audiences.

CMS is powered by Trace TV as its official media partner, offering unrivaled editorial coverage and storytelling across television, digital, and social platforms. From live performances to interviews and behind-the-scenes moments, Trace TV ensures every story is seen, heard, and celebrated.

On the tech front, Swypatune powers the competition as the official technology partner. Through its seamless digital infrastructure, artists can easily upload their entries, while fans across Nigeria can vote, engage, and champion their favorite campus stars in real time, creating a thrilling blend of music, technology, and community.

A panel of 13 elite industry experts, including label executives, Grammy-winning producers, A&Rs, DSP leads, brand strategists, and entertainment lawyers, will mentor and handpick the most promising talents.

The faculty includes Samuel Onyemelukwe, Dapo Ayo-Adeusi (Uncle Daps), Aibee Abidoye, Ifeyinwa Anyadiegwu, V-Tek, Tope Salami, Joey Akan, Chimdinma R. Maduforo (Didi), among others.

According to Salam Damola, Project Lead for Campus Music Spotlight:

“This project isn’t just about winning, it’s about acceleration. We’re connecting undiscovered campus artists with the biggest industry players, giving them visibility, mentorship, and platforms that can change their lives forever.”

With record labels, global media houses, and tech innovators aligned under one vision, CMS stands as a monumental movement to mint the next wave of Afrobeats stars, rewriting how talent is discovered and developed across Nigeria.

As the spotlight beams on campuses nationwide, one thing is clear: the next global Afrobeats superstar may be sitting in a lecture hall right now.