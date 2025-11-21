CMB, Apapa LG deal marks firm’s entry into council projects – Mbagwu

By Innocent Anaba

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of CMB Building Maintenance & Investment Company Limited, Mr. Kele Mbagwu, has described the firm’s newly secured construction deal with the Apapa Local Government Area of Lagos State as a major milestone in its expansion into public-sector infrastructure delivery.

Speaking on the recent signing of the construction agreement, Mbagwu said the development reflects growing public confidence in CMB’s capacity to execute quality projects.

He urged other local and state governments across Nigeria to emulate the Apapa LGA by partnering reputable indigenous firms to accelerate grassroots development.

Under the agreement, CMB is to construct a two-storey office complex that will accommodate the council’s Legislative Chamber alongside federal and state government parastatals operating within the LGA.

Confirmation of the contract award was contained in an official notification issued by Apapa Local Government and signed by the Council Manager, Mrs. Sonate Adebanji, on behalf of the Executive Chairman.

According to the notice, CMB emerged as the preferred contractor after fulfilling all procurement requirements under the National Shopping process.

The firm is expected to deliver the project within six months, and will interface closely with the council’s Works & Infrastructure Department on technical matters before commencement. CMB is also required to work with the council’s Legal Officer to finalise contractual documentation.

The council directed the company to submit a formal letter of acceptance within one week of receiving the notification, paving the way for mobilisation.

The project is expected to significantly enhance administrative capacity within Apapa LGA, providing improved workspace for government operations.

Mbagwu said the collaboration with Apapa Local Government underscores CMB’s growing footprint in public infrastructure delivery across Lagos State and marks a strategic step toward supporting development at the grassroots level.