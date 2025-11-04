Clergy urge Anambra youths to shun apathy, participate actively in 2025 guber election

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu

NNEWI — Ahead of the November 8, 2025 governorship election in Anambra State, residents—especially the youths—have been urged not to be indifferent toward the crucial poll.

The appeal was made by the General Overseer of Eden Life Bible Church, Okoti Odekpe, Bishop Dr. Barn Chinwuba, and Bishop Dr. Jude Ifechukwu during the dedication of the church’s new cathedral at Okoti Odekpe, Ogbaru Local Government Area.

Bishop Chinwuba warned that refusing to participate in the election would be counterproductive to the welfare of the people and would deprive them of the opportunity to choose who will shape their future.

He emphasized that active participation in voting is the legitimate ground upon which citizens can demand accountability from the elected governor.

“I therefore urge the people, particularly the youths in Anambra State, to participate actively in the November 8, 2025 governorship election,” he said.

He lamented that many youths prefer leisure activities—such as playing football on election day—instead of exercising their civic duty.

“People complain that leaders fail them, yet they do not participate in the process through which leaders are chosen. Politics is everybody’s business; that is where the future of a people is shaped and determined,” he added.

Supporting the call, Bishop Ifechukwu said Nigerian youths require political and social reorientation, describing their nonchalant attitude toward elections as a product of ignorance.

He also cautioned politicians against vote-buying, citing the Electoral Act 2022, which prohibits candidates, parties, or their agents from offering money or material gifts to voters in exchange for support at any stage of the electoral process.

“I urge voters to resist any pressure that could make them sell their conscience. Such acts are an abuse of democracy,” he warned.

Speaking on the cathedral dedication, the Chairman of the Cathedral Building Committee, Pastor Gideon, recounted challenges faced during the project, including lack of funds and withdrawal of support from individuals he described as unbelievers.