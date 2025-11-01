Civil Society clears air on NCC 2025 promotion exam controversy, calls for unity, fairness

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The National Civil Society Council of Nigeria, NCSCN, has officially addressed the swirling controversies surrounding the Nigerian Communication Commission’s, NCC, 2025 staff promotion examination, dismissing claims of widespread injustice and calling for calm and constructive dialogue among staff.

NCSCN said it carried out an independent investigation to the overwhelming petitions and media uproar over alleged unfair practices in the promotion exercise conducted under NCC’s Executive Vice Chairman, Aminu Maida.

After engaging petitioning organizations and NCC management in intense discussions and thorough investigations, the council released a detailed report clarifying the situation.

Addressing the press on Saturday, the Executive Director of NCSCN, Blessing Akinlosotu, explained that its key findings revealed that the promotion process adhered to established Public Service Rules and respected the Federal Character Principle, with vacancies driven by the Commission’s manpower needs.

He observed that while some staff passed the examination but could not be promoted due to limited vacancies, no evidence of victimization, regional exclusion, or violation of laws was found.

The council acknowledged some logistical shortcomings but affirmed that the exercise reflected professionalism and objectivity.

The NCSCN praised the leadership of Aminu Maida for enhancing accountability and transparency in the telecom sector and urged aggrieved staff to use internal redress mechanisms instead of public campaigns.

Additionally, the council appealed to the media to avoid sensationalism and uphold responsible journalism to safeguard institutional integrity.

The NCSCN called for forgiveness and tolerance within the NCC, warning against dismissals related to the promotional disputes and urging unity for a stronger commission going forward.

Akinlosotu, urged all parties to put the controversy behind them and focus on constructive cooperation.

“We make bold to state that the controversies trailing the 2025 Staff Promotion Exercise at the NCC is largely fueled by internal saboteurs who find the examination as opportunity to cast aspersions at colleagues and leadership.

“The Council would not hesitate at publicly exposing such characters if they fail to yield to reasons and tow path of remorse and honour.

“We call on all aggrieved staff to explore internal mechanisms of seeking redress for any perceived injustice, rather than embarking on campaigns of calumny against a performing leadership.

“On part of the Organized Civil Society, in as much as we continue to encourage and support Organizations to speak up against all forms of maladministration, bad governance and leadership ineptitude, however, we must all be careful not to be used as weapons of vendetta and destabilization as in this particular case of NCC.

“We enjoin that this matter be laid to total rest. Going forward, let us always engage properly before going public on sensitive national issues.

“NCSCN, once again appeal to our most valued partners, being the Press, to desist from over sensationalism and adhere to profession conduct of investigate journalism at all times. The media carries the potency to either build or destroy an institution or nation, hence, need to exercise caution and self-restraint in the line of duty.

“Finally, to the leadership of NCC we appeal that no affected staff should be dismissed over this sad development. We appeal that the spirit of forgiveness and tolerance should prevail. We advise that protesting staff be given second chance to correct whatever wrong impression they created within the Commission,” Akinlosotu concluded.