Circular Road: I’ve prepared for worst in governance – Gov Makinde

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State

By Adeola Badru

Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, has stated that he is fully prepared for the challenges and criticisms that come with leadership, insisting that his administration will continue to pursue development that is fair, humane, and inclusive.

He announced plans to engage directly with residents affected by the ongoing 110km Senator Rashidi Ladoja Circular Road Project, starting Wednesday.

Speaking during the presentation of the 2026 Budget Proposal to the Oyo State House of Assembly, Makinde emphasised his commitment to a people-centred government.

He said he would personally visit the Circular Road to listen to residents and explore all options, including adequate compensation and resettlement for those affected by the project.

Makinde noted that he had anticipated both praise and criticism in office, and would not be deterred by insults or threats to his life.

He clarified that his administration did not carry out any land acquisition for the project, revealing that documents from the previous government, published in a November 2018 edition of the Nigerian Tribune, showed that 500 metres on each side of the road had already been acquired.

Describing the Circular Road Project as vital to equity, growth, and shared prosperity, Makinde warned that politicians seeking to exploit the project for personal gain would be disappointed, asserting that Oyo residents are discerning.

He said: “When I took up this job, I envisaged situations like this. I came to do good for Oyo State. Progress must be people-centred, and we remain committed to ensuring that development is fair, humane, and inclusive.”

“I will honour my promise to visit, listen, and explore all possibilities, including resettlement and adequate compensation. I will start this week with a visit to Ologuneru.”

Makinde also stressed the importance of institutional legacy over personality-driven governance, highlighting initiatives such as the creation of the Oyo State Anti-Corruption Agency (OYACA) and the Oyo State Rule of Law Enforcement Authority, aimed at strengthening systems, digitising government processes, and embedding transparency in leadership.

“Our legacy will not be measured by buildings alone but by the values that sustain progress long after we have left office. Oyo State is moving from a consumptive economy to a productive one, with industries and commercial solid minerals exploration driving growth.”

“We have not failed in over six years, and we will continue to grow, innovate, and prosper together with our people,” he added.

Vanguard News