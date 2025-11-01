CIHAN Digital Academy empowers 130+ Lagos teens with practical AI skills

A cross-section of participants at the CIHAN Digital Academy empowerment programme

By Nkiru Nnorom

CIHAN Digital Academy has activated its free AI education impact initiative vision for African teens, with training of over 130 secondary school students in AI skills.



The initiative is an ambitious mission by the Academy to equip 50,000 African teenagers with practical AI skills within one year.



The initiative, according to the organiers, aimed to fundamentally shift teens from technology consumers to creators.



Powered by CIHAN’s free QuestAI Kids platform, the empowerment initiative provided hands-on training in core AI concepts and CBT readiness, setting the foundation for students to pursue globally recognized AI certifications and become certified prompt engineers.



The event, which was hosted by Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School in Lagos, brought together over 130 SS3 students from five prestigious institutions, including Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, Sabo-Yaba; CMS Grammar School, Bariga; International School of Lagos, Unilag: Baptist Girls’ Academy, Obanikororo and Baptist Academy, Obanikororo, all in Lagos State.



“This initiative is our commitment to closing the digital divide and moving our youth from tech consumers to tech creators,” Dr. Celestine Achi, CEO of CIHAN Digital Academy, said in his address at the event.



“The 50,000-teen goal is ambitious, but seeing the talent at Reagan Memorial proves it is achievable. We commend their visionary leadership and hope other schools will join this movement,” he said.



According to him, the Academy plans to scale the initiative over the next 12 months through strategic school partnerships, online engagement via the QuestAI Kids platform, and community-led workshops to reach its 50,000-teen goal by October 2026.



He noted that the event was notable for its student-led origins, saying that Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ school’s ICT Prefect, Angel Achi, was a key visionary behind the collaboration.



“Standing here today, seeing this vision come to reality, is proof that when you have passion and persistence, dreams do take form,” said Angel Achi in her welcome remark.



“This vision began years ago as an idea for a platform where young minds could create. Today is a spark to ignite new leaders, new possibilities, and new ideas.”



The school’s administration echoed the commitment to future-focused education.



Mrs. Olusola Racheal Adeyinka, Principal of Reagan Memorial Baptist Girls’ Secondary School, said: “This programme is a testament to our shared commitment to innovation, collaboration, and excellence.



“We are confident that this empowerment will be enriching, informative, and spark a lifelong journey of professional and personal growth for every student here.”



CIHAN Digital Academy is a leading provider of AI and digital skills education, committed to empowering the next generation of tech leaders in Africa. Through its AI Mastery Certification Programmes and the free QuestAI Kids platform, CIHAN aims to make cutting-edge education accessible to all, fostering a new generation of creators, innovators, and problem-solvers