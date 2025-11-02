Chocolate City hosts Saint Lucia delegation, strengthens Nigeria–Caribbean creative ties

By Efe Onodjae

As part of efforts to deepen collaboration between Africa and the Caribbean in the creative and cultural sectors, a high-level delegation from Saint Lucia has paid an official visit to Chocolate City Group, one of Nigeria’s leading entertainment companies.

The visit, which took place on October 31, 2025, follows the landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on July 2, 2025, between the Governments of Nigeria and Saint Lucia. The agreement seeks to promote cooperation across tourism, the Orange Economy, and the creative industries.

Led by the Permanent Secretary of Saint Lucia’s Ministry of Tourism, Investment, Culture, Creative Industries and Information, the six-member delegation included Kayode Francois, Trevor King, Christine Samuel, Tamla Lionel, and Irvin (Ace) Loctor.

They were received by Chocolate City Group’s Co-founder, Mr. Paul Okeugo, and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Abuchi Peter Ugwu, alongside other senior executives of the company. Discussions at the meeting centred on talent exchange, music production, and capacity-building opportunities for young creatives across both regions.

Describing the engagement as “a pivotal step in igniting collaboration between two nations whose rhythms, creativity, and stories are remarkably aligned,” the Permanent Secretary said the partnership would unlock new frontiers for Africa-Caribbean creative relations.

“This is more than an exchange; it’s a movement,” the Permanent Secretary added. “Saint Lucia and Nigeria are about to ignite.”

Chocolate City, known for nurturing top African music talents and driving innovation in the entertainment space, highlighted its ongoing initiatives such as FoundersFund Africa and contributions to projects like the restructuring of the Nigerian Film Institute.

According to Ugwu, the collaboration represents “a bridge across continents between Africa and the Caribbean, anchored on shared heritage, culture, and music.”

“The creative industry is our strongest export, and partnerships like this will amplify our voice on the global stage,” he said.

The visit marks the beginning of a broader engagement by the Saint Lucian delegation in Lagos, aimed at fostering creative synergy between both countries. Plans are already underway for cross-participation in major cultural events, including Saint Lucia’s Jazz Festival and Nigeria’s popular “Detty December” celebrations.

With future collaborations projected in music, film, fashion, art, and cultural festivals, both nations appear set to redefine Afro-Caribbean creative diplomacy and expand their influence within the global entertainment landscape.