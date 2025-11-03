Chad shuts border as ‘terrorists plan’ to flee northern Nigeria over planned US military attack

File image

By: Kingsley Omonobi

The Government of Chad has announced the immediate closure of its border with Nigeria, attributing it to security concerns following reports of alleged U.S. military plans over Christian killings and genocide in the West African sub-region.

Military sources in N’djamena, which houses the headquarters of the Multinational Joint Task Force, MNJTF, confirmed on Monday that President Mahamat Idriss Déby Itno ordered a complete military lockdown along the Nigerian border.

This is after intelligence suggested that terrorist elements from northern Nigeria were preparing to flee into Chadian territory.

The sources said the Chadian army has been placed on full alert, with troops and armoured vehicles deployed across key border corridors linking the two countries.

The president was quoted as warning that “no armed group or foreign force will be allowed to enter Chadian soil under any disguise.”

The move comes amid heightened regional tension and growing speculation over America’s alleged military activities in parts of West Africa.

Security sources reiterated the closure was a preventive measure aimed at safeguarding Chadian sovereignty and preventing possible infiltration by armed groups exploiting regional instability.