CBI News to introduce digital news app for Africa storytelling

By Peter Egwuatu

CBI Digital Media, has concluded an arrangement to introduce a digital-first news platform designed to elevate journalism and restore trust in African storytelling.

The platform, which offers both web and mobile applications available on Android and iOS, will be officially unveiled on November 7, 2025, at the Lagos Marriott Hotel in Ikeja.

CBI News emerges at a time when audiences are demanding more accuracy, more depth, and more integrity in reporting. With a sleek user interface and a personalized content experience, CBI News delivers verified real-time news, documentaries, explainers, and in-depth analysis that place context at the centre of every story. Users can stream videos, follow live updates, and access global perspectives, all from a single intelligent news hub.

CBI News is the brainchild of Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, one of Nigeria’s most respected entrepreneurs and business leaders. He is the Founder and Chief Executive of Baywood Group, a diversified conglomerate operating across Digital Media, Technology, Energy, Infrastructure, and Financial Services.

Speaking ahead of the launch, Emperor Chris Baywood Ibe, emphasized that CBI News is built on the foundation of credibility and innovation. “CBI News is not just another news platform; it is a commitment. A commitment to truthful reporting, to elevating storytelling, and to rebuilding trust in journalism. Africa deserves a platform that projects its stories with dignity and clarity, and CBI News is that platform.”

The launch event will convene some of the most influential voices in communications, media practice, advertising, corporate affairs, and digital strategy. The morning will feature a thought-provoking industry conversation themed “The Trust Crisis: Rebuilding Credibility in the Nigerian Media Landscape.” The session will explore how technology can be used to reshape public trust, deepen accountability, and set a new benchmark for factual reporting in the digital era.

According to Gbenga Adebija, Managing Director of CBI Digital Media, the launch marks a pivotal moment for the future of news consumption in Africa. “Our operating philosophy is to amplify African voices, provide accurate and timely news from an investigative and human angle perspective as a means of differentiation from other news platforms to achieve the highest levels of audience engagement” Adebija declared.