Catholic diocese condemns kidnapping of students, teachers at Niger school

The Catholic Diocese of Kontagora has condemned the attack on St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Agwara Local Government Area of Niger State, where armed men stormed the premises in the early hours of Friday and abducted students and teachers.

In a statement released on Friday by the diocesan secretary, Rev. Fr. Jatau Joseph, the diocese said the attackers breached the school shortly after midnight, during which a security guard was shot and several members of the school community were taken away.

The statement read, “This is to inform us that armed attackers invaded St. Mary’s Catholic Primary and Secondary Schools in Papiri, Niger State, in the early hours of 21st November 2025, abducting some pupils, students, teachers, and a security personnel who was badly shot.

“The incident occurred between 1:00 am and 3:00 am, causing fear and distress within the school community.”

The diocese denounced the attack and expressed grave worry about the safety of the abducted children, teachers and their families.

It confirmed that security operatives were promptly alerted and have launched coordinated operations to secure the victims’ release.

According to the statement, the bishop assured the public that the church is working closely with security agencies, traditional leaders and government authorities to ensure a safe rescue operation.

The diocese urged residents to remain calm, support ongoing security efforts and continue to pray for the swift recovery of those kidnapped.

It reaffirmed its commitment to safeguarding children and pledged to provide updates as verified information emerges.

“May the Lord grant quick release to those abducted and continue to protect His people from all danger,” the statement added.

The incident follows a similar abduction in Maga, Kebbi State, where 25 schoolgirls were taken earlier in the week, intensifying concerns over rising attacks on educational institutions in northern Nigeria.

In Kwara State, more than 50 schools were shut on Thursday following reports of bandit incursions.

President Bola Tinubu cancelled planned visits to South Africa and Angola to coordinate the government’s response to the escalating security challenges.